Kim Kardashian announced on Sept. 8 that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end with Season 20 in 2021, and fans are having a tough time wrapping their heads around the show's demise. Her announcement post was incredibly heartfelt, but it didn't spell out exactly why the family is choosing to end their reality show run. For those wondering why Keeping Up With The Kardashians is really ending, a new report shed some light on the situation.

According to sources over at Entertainment Tonight, as the KarJenner family has grown, it's become increasingly difficult to get everyone to film together. The Kardashians' team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily request for confirmation on the report.

"There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision," the source claimed. "The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately."

Additionally, "The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The last season of the show will air in early 2021, according to Kim. The series has seen 20 drama-packed seasons, and she thanked fans for every moment.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she said in her Instagram statement. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

"I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," Kim added. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

After nearly two decades of KUWTK drama, it seemed like the show had a forever place on E! But hey, at least the end of the show leaves room for an epic reunion down the road.