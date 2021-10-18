Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans were elated to see Kourtney Kardashian get engaged to Travis Barker on Oct. 17, but no one was more excited than her sisters. The KarJenner ladies share an unbreakable bond, and are always there to support each other throughout life’s most important milestones. The Kardashian-Jenners' reactions to Kourtney and Travis Barker's engagement were so supportive.

Barker popped the question over the weekend in Montecito, California, and Kourtney promptly took to Instagram to confirm the big news. He and Kourtney had been dating for nine months before he got down on one knee, but had been friends for years prior. When it comes to elaborate proposals, the Blink 182 drummer definitely understood the assignment. He asked for Kourtney’s hand in marriage on the beach with rose bouquets and candles situated around them. He even made sure the KarJenner sisters were there to celebrate afterwards. Kylie posted a photo from a formal dinner, which appeared to be nearby the roses Barker had on the beach during the proposal.

Kourtney was the first to post about the engagement, but her younger sisters soon followed. Kim and Kylie both flaunted Kourtney’s ring for all to see. Kim took to her IG story with a video of Kourtney kissing Barker, and zoomed in extremely close to the diamond on her sister’s finger.

Kylie was also smitten with the size of her sister’s ring and excitedly showed fans on her own Instagram page.

But nothing was sweeter than Kourtney’s own post. The reality star took to Instagram with a photo of the moment Barker proposed. The two embraced by the ocean while standing in the middle of a bed of roses shaped like a heart. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the post.

The engagement went down just one day after the couple’s whirlwind trip to New York City, where Barker appeared on Saturday Night Live.

Kourtney and Travis’ romance has made headlines for their endless PDA and double-date nights with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. And although famous friends and expensive bling is a byproduct of their romance, their relationship is clearly rooted in love.