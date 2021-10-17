Kourtney Kardashian definitely didn’t let her sister’s jokes get to here while chilling with her BF backstage at Saturday Night Live on Oct. 16. Travis Barker got some support from Kourtney when he took the SNL stage just a week after Kim Kardashian mocked their PDA on the very same show. Kourtney shared some seriously steamy photos of the pair on social media, and fans are going wild. Kourtney Kardashian’s SNL Instagram with Travis Barker is too hot to handle.

Kourtney joined her boyfriend in New York City to support his Saturday Night Live performance with musical guest Young Thug, and naturally, used the opportunity to poke some fun at Kim, who had impersonated the lovey-dovey couple in an SNL sketch just a week before. Kourtney shared a series of photos to her Instagram on Saturday, Oct.16, along with the caption, “Live from New York.” The pics feature the lovebirds fooling around on a black couch while backstage for the show, with one snap showing Kourtney laying down on Barker’s lap as they passionately kiss. The other photos show Kourtney playing with Barker’s drumsticks while the shirtless Blink-182 drummer smiles at her and keeps his arms wrapped around her. The pair even got flirty in the comments of the IG post, with Barker writing, “You’re the best drummer I know,” to which Kourtney replied, “I learned from the best.”

It looks like Kourtney was the one who got the last laugh after Kim impersonated her older sister during “The People’s Kourt” sketch on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9 — just one week earlier. In case you missed it, Kim did seriously a next-level impression of Kourtney and parodied her buzzy relationship with Barker. Mikey Day played the Blink-182 drummer as the two got super lovey-dovey, and were even joined by Megan Fox and MGK, who were played by Chloe Fineman and Pete Davidson. “Why are we best friends,” Fineman’s Fox asked when Kourtney brought them in. “Because our boyfriends have tattoos for necks,” Kim replied in her best Kourtney voice.

With so much buzz, Kourtney’s latest social media post was certainly the perfect way to jokingly get back at her sister’s light-hearted jabs.