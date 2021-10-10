Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make Saturday Night Live a family affair. The superstar celeb had plenty of standout moments during her hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 9, but for fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one sketch in particular totally won the night. The Kardashians poked fun at all their family drama in a TV courtroom sketch, and it proved that Kim Kardashian’s Kourtney impression is seriously next-level.

After delivering a monologue packed with brutal jokes about her family, it was clear Kim K was not holding anything back for her SNL episode. Never was that more true than in her “The People’s Kourt” sketch, in which she played her own sister Kourtney as a judge in a fake courtroom show. Kim totally nailed Kourtney’s checked-out vibe, but it was the unexpected cameos that really put the sketch over the top.

Khloé showed up as herself to sue Kim for stealing her makeup artist, and then momager Kris Jenner made a fun cameo to sue her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. “I’m suing Kylie because she hasn’t had her baby yet. We have a whole marketing PR plan, and she’s costing us money,” Kris joked about Kylie’s recent pregnancy reveal.

The best line of the bit came from Kris suing Kendall, though. “I’m suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama. She won’t cause any drama and it’s damaging our brand,” Kris declared. “I’m a Jenner, not a Kardashian,” Kendall (played by musical guest Halsey) shot back, only for Kris to respond with the perfect shut-down: “And that’s something you need to work on, honey.”

Khloé and Kris also popped up in another sketch that night, playing themselves in a scene where Kim switched lives with Aidy Bryant.

Of course, Kim also had to poke fun at Kourtney’s buzzy relationship with Travis Barker. Mikey Day played the Blink-182 drummer as the two got super lovey-dovey. And as we all know, a Kravis moment just wouldn’t be complete without Megan Fox and MGK, who were played by Chloe Fineman and Pete Davidson. “Why are we best friends,” Fineman’s Fox asked when Kourtney brought them in. “Because our boyfriends have tattoos for necks,” Kim replied in her best Kourtney voice.

Basically, the sketch had everything a KUWTK superfan could want, and it’s sure to be a classic among fans of the family for a long time now.