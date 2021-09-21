Is there anything more adorable than getting matching necklaces with your beau? I think not. And Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are nothing if not adorable. So when it came to their latest jewelry selection, the choice was obvious: matching beaded necklaces with each other’s names. So cute. The duo debuted their newest accessories on Instagram Stories on Sept. 20, and it might be my favorite post from Kravis to date. (OK, maybe not my favorite, but it’s definitely up there. It’s hard to compete with the iconic makeout sesh in front of Kylie Jenner’s private jet.)

Taking to IG, Kardashian shared close-up photos of their coordinated necklaces, which were custom-made by Veronique Vicari Barnes, one of Kardashian’s high school friends. In the photos, Kardashian sported the “True Romance” necklace with water pearls and (of course) beads spelling out “Travis.” Barker’s necklace, appropriately named “Lovers Rock,” was decorated with black crystals and “Kourtney.”

The selfies were both artsy and wholesome. And although they weren’t quite as jaw-dropping as Kravis’ other PDA photoshoots (like their haunted house makeout surrounded by zombies), I’m still a huge fan.

Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Scott Disick is shaking — and for good reason. IMO, matching name necklaces are the second most romantic piece of jewelry (behind wedding rings, of course). Unfortunately, it seems like we still have a ways to wait before Kravis shares that particular piece of jewelry.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to hope. "Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “They feel like they're the perfect match.” Still, Kardashian has her reservations. The source continued, “Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married."

But those reports were several months ago, and there’s always potential Kardashian could change her mind and take that leap with Barker. As they (frequently) say to each other over IG: “Anything and everything with you.” 👀