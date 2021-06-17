Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship may be on the fast track. After just about four months of publicly dating, the Blink-182 drummer has reportedly decided it’s time to take his relationship with the reality star to the next level, and according to a source for Us Weekly, it’s possible Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are getting engaged soon.

“An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” an insider claimed to the outlet on June 16. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.” For the record, I don’t hate the idea of them having a wedding at Disneyland, too.

In May 2021, the pair took their kids to Disneyland, and Barker shared some pics from the outing on Instagram. “Happiest Place On Earth 🌍,” he captioned the heartwarming photos. Cute! Though the musician hasn’t confirmed whether he’s actually ready to spend the rest of his life with Kardashian, it certainly seems like the two are eventually headed down the aisle. After all, this isn’t the first time rumors have circulated about the pair getting engaged sooner rather than later.

"Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis,” a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, not long before Barker shared pics from their Disney trip. "Travis loves that Kourtney has such an entrepreneurial spirit and that she is a strong, independent mom. They feel like they're the perfect match." But reportedly, Kardashian isn’t quite as ready to say “I do” as Barker.

“Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now,” the insider added. “She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married." I can understand that, but anyone with eyes can definitely see that these two were meant to be together. I mean, have you seen all the adorable PDA-filled pics they’ve shared on IG?

The couple’s PDA has made headlines more than once, and Kardshian’s friend Stephanie Shepherd even slid into her comments section with a bride emoji back in May, so apparently, I’m not the only one who thinks these two are headed to the chapel. Whenever (and if ever) they decide to take that next step, I’m just glad these two look so happy together.