Travis Flew For The 1st Time Since His Plane Crash & He Did It With Kourtney

Travis Barker has officially ventured back into the skies. In 2008, the Blink-182 drummer was in a fatal plane crash, which killed four of the jet’s six passengers. Although Barker survived the accident, he suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body, per his May 2021 interview with Men’s Health. While recovering from the tragedy, Barker was in the hospital for three months and underwent 26 surgeries and skin grafts. Understandably, he was reluctant to fly again. But 13 years later, Barker has taken his first flight... with Kourtney Kardashian, of course.

TMZ nabbed photos of Barker and Kardashian as they took Kylie Jenner’s private jet from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Aug. 14. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble also joined their trip. Although Barker’s decision to fly might be surprising, it’s actually something he has been considering for a while.

In May 2021, Barker spoke to Men’s Health about his plan for flying again. Per the article, “He won’t know when it’s coming, but he has an agreement in place with someone very close to him: They’ll tell him to be ready to go in 24 hours, and Barker will know exactly what for. He’ll pack an overnight bag and get in a car that will take him to an airport, where he’ll board a plane for the first time since 2008, when doing so changed the course of his life.” Could that person have been Kourt?

Jeff Bottari/UFC/Getty Images

Barker also referenced his goal of flying again in June 2021. “I might fly again✈️,” he tweeted. Less than two months later, he did it.

Barker further explained his perspective on flying back in May. “If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], 'Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine,’” he explained to Men’s Health. “I have to tell them, because I almost left them.”

It looks like he was finally able to make that call.