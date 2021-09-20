Kravis’ romance is anything but subtle, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. In the words of Kim Kardashian, “I love love, so I love them.” And love is a pretty good word for what this couple has. No matter how spooky the setting, Kravis isn’t shy about expressing that love in, ahem, physical ways. On Sept. 16, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s haunted house makeout proved to everyone that Halloween can be just as romantic as Valentine’s Day — as long as you’re with the right person.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kourtney posted a cute photo of her and Travis at Knott’s Scary Farm, a spooky theme park dedicated to scaring its visitors. Luckily, Kourtney and Travis didn’t seem too fazed by the gory costumes and haunted mazes. Apparently, nothing is too scary for Kravis, and nothing will get in the way of this couple’s PDA. It doesn’t matter if they’re on the red carpet, on a yacht in Italy, or surrounded by zombie scarecrows. Hey, a public makeout sesh — or two or 10 — never hurt anybody (except maybe Scott Disick).

No shade to Knott’s Scary Farm, but the scariest part of this photo is how good Kourtney and Travis look. And, considering the red contact lenses those zombies are wearing, that’s saying something. While on their date, the couple also took a ride on Knott’s Halloween Hootenanny, a themed log flume ride.

There’s no doubt that Kravis loves their theme park dates (remember when they seemed to be going to Disneyland once a week this summer?), but their relationship isn’t all fun and games. Sept. 16 — the date of their Halloween-themed outing — is also the 13th anniversary of Travis’ plane crash. In the years since the tragic accident, Travis did not fly at all; his first time on a plane again was with Kourtney in August 2021. At the time, he wrote, “With you anything is possible 🖤@kourtneykardashian.”

Whether they’re conquering fears together at a haunted house or an airport, this couple knows how to show each other all the love — and they have the pics to prove it.