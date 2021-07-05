Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t exactly known for their subtlety. From dramatic, PDA-packed Instagram Stories to elaborate gifts, these two tend to go big or go home. But lately, fans are wondering if Kardashian and Barker are dropping some sly hints that an engagement might be in the cards.

During a Fourth of July trip to Disneyland with Barker’s daughter, Alabama, Kardashian posed with a fan for a selfie. In the photo, which was re-shared by podcaster Amanda Hirsch on July 5, Kardashian is wearing bridal Minnie Mouse ears with a veil. Several Disneyland regulars commented that fans never wear Disney bridal gear unless they’re engaged or newly married. “Usually you wear that when [you’re] a bride at Disney, either pre-wedding or post for honeymoon,” one person wrote. Another added that people who wear the bridal ears are usually celebrated and congratulated as they walk through the park.

This might seem like a stretch — Kardashian could just be trying on someone else’s ears — but the photo comes just weeks after a source told Us Weekly to expect a proposal in the very near future. “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” the insider said on June 16. And get this: “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.”

In May, Entertainment Tonight first reported that Kardashian and Barker had been having some serious conversations about marriage. While Barker is reportedly all in, “Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now,” ET’s source said. “She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married.”

It might seem like this relationship is moving pretty quickly, but Kardashian and Barker have actually known each other for years. An insider told E! News that the “chemistry and flirtation has always been there,” but it was around December 2020 that they decided to give things a shot.

“They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him,” the source told E! in January. “They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.” But hey, a lot can change in six months. After all, nothing says “serious” like tattooing your S.O.’s name on your chest.