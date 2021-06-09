Kourtney Posted A Weirdly Romantic Pic Of, Um, Travis' Blood

Nothing says "I love you" like sharing a picture of your partner's blood to your millions of Instagram followers, right? Well, one famous reality star sure seems to think I’m right. Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture of Travis Barker's blood to her Instagram Stories on June 7.

To be fair, Kardashian’s unconventional tribute to Barker didn't come totally out of the blue. Barker was first to post the picture of a vial of his own blood to his Instagram Stories on June 7. He posted the picture of the blood, which seemed to be drawn at some sort of medical facility, to his story with no further explanation. That’s when Kardashian decided to repost the shot with her own romantic twist.

Though she wasn't visibly tagged in Barker’s picture of his blood, Kardashian went ahead and re-shared the same shot to her own Instagram Stories alongside a black heart emoji. How... romantic?

Sadly, there aren’t a whole lot of answers out there in terms of WTF is going on. Per Page Six: "It’s unclear what medical treatment Barker is receiving, if any, but Page Six spies have spotted the couple at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles numerous times over the past month."

The spooky sentiment might have been inspired by pals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Fox gave Kelly a necklace featuring a vial of her blood early in their relationship, before she headed to Bulgaria to film a Till Death, a horror-thriller movie that’ll hit theaters on July 1. “I didn’t have a passport... So, I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you,'" Kelly explained during a May 12 appearance on The Ellen Show, later adding, “Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA.” Iconic.