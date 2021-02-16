I honestly don't know how to naturally lead into this, so I'm just going to go ahead and say it: Machine Gun Kelly wears Megan Fox's blood as a necklace. I know this because the musician straight-up said so himself in the caption of a Feb. 15 Instagram post. "I wear your blood around my neck," he wrote alongside a knife emoji and a blood drop emoji. The post is a carousel of photos and videos, and the second shot features a drop of blood encased in a glass pendant necklace. Casual!

The post also includes a selfie of him and Fox taken in what appeared to be a backstage dressing room, a video of him playfully hitting her with the head of a blow-up flamingo, a selfie of them in a trailer, and a picture of some cartoon characters that presumably reminded him of himself and Fox.

TBH, if I had to guess which Hollywood pair would turn drops of each other's blood into jewelry, it would be these two. The pair have been open about their intense connection since they first opened up about their relationship during a joint appearance on Give Them Lala ... With Randall back in July.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox famously said of her first time meeting Kelly on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." (More info on twin flames here.)

More recently, when speaking to Nylon for a November piece featuring Kelly, Fox compared loving him to a "tsunami."

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Fox said bout her beau. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

So, no. I'm not surprised by the blood necklace.