Watching Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's romance develop has honestly been a celebrity dating highlight of 2021. Since becoming a couple, they've truly pulled out all the stops when it comes to romantic gestures. Look no further than Travis Barker's gift for Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday, which was an enormous floral arrangement that you have to see to believe.

On Saturday, April 17 (the morning before Kourt's big day), the Blink-182 drummer surprised his beau with a huge display of flowers in the hallway of her house. As if an ordinary floral arrangement weren't enough, the installation also included at least 200 white tulips with dangling lily pads hanging from the ceiling. Kardashian posted a video of the special gift on her Insta stories that morning, with the caption, "tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers...my entire house smells yummy." She gave Travis credit, tagging him in the story with a black heart emoji next to his name. Kourtney's younger sister Kim Kardashian also shared a snapshot of the impressive arrangement on her own IG story, tagging the two lovebirds and writing, "True romance."

Kourtney and Travis officially confirmed their relationship in January 2021. "They've been dating for about a month or two. They've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic," a source reportedly told People on January 24. They made their relationship Insta-official in February 2021, and have been openly sharing their love for each other ever since.

In February, Travis showed off an intensely romantic note Kourtney had written him, which read, "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely." And on April 10, Travis tagged Kourtney in an Instagram post with the steamy caption, "All day I dream about sex w/ you." But the most impressive gesture might be Travis getting Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest, which the eldest Kardashian confirmed in an April 9 Instagram post.

With their relationship clearly heating up, it seems like the Kardashian-Barker romance is here to stay. In a March 4 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Travis explained their shared values help their relationship work so well. "I would date girls that didn't have kids and I [found] it kind of hard, because I think they have trouble understanding, well, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'" he said. "And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend, and you don't have to worry about any of those things — it just comes natural."