Blink-182's drummer has got it bad for his new GF. On April 8, fans reportedly spotted some new ink on the musician, leading them to believe Travis Barker tattooed Kourtney Kardashian's name on his chest in elaborate script. The next day, the eldest Kardashian sister confirmed the tat when she posted an Instagram that showed her hand on his chest. I think it's safe to say things are getting serious.

Barker reposted the image to his Stories, and he also shared another photo of Kardashian lying down in bed, which appears to have been taken by the drummer himself. "And the braids," he wrote above the pic, referring to Kardashian's long fishtail braid in the picture. Kardashian shared that same picture on her grid and captioned it, "Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight." Ohh la la.

Barker and Kardashian became Instagram official on Feb. 16, and just about a month later, fans thought the musician took his relationship with the reality TV star to a whole new level when he tattooed the words "You're so cool!" on his upper thigh. At the time, his followers thought the tattoo was dedicated to Kardashian, since it kind of looked like it was written in her handwriting.

However, those fans apparently aren't familiar with the 1993 film True Romance, as the tat was actually inspired by a moment from the movie. The ink may not have been penned by Kardashian, but the two have both made it clear they're fans on the movie, so it could be an ode to her as well. And of course, there's no question about the inspiration behind his latest ink.

Barker's new ink isn't the only indication these two are getting serious. In early April, the two lovebirds participated in TikTok's viral "Pass the Phone" challenge with their kids, in which people introduce their friends and family members by naming their least appealing qualities. By watching the game, fans learned that Kardashian apparently changes her outfit five times a day and Barker once "wiped out while snowboarding" and couldn't walk. So many fun secrets were revealed, and Kardashian and Barker truly looked smitten.

Kardashian reportedly doesn't have any tattoos of her own yet, but at this rate, it seems like it's only a matter of time before she's sporting a "Travis" tattoo.