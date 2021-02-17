Hollywood's most random new couple is Instagram official, and fans truly don't know what to think. On Feb. 16, Kourtney Kardashian posted a pic of herself holding hands with her new boo, Travis Barker, after weeks of dating rumors, and the Blink-182 drummer reacted to the post with a black heart emoji. However, I'm personally more interested in fans' reaction to the news. I've rounded up the best tweets about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's first Instagram, and they truly sum up the collective confusion about this new union.

ICYMI, Kardashian and Barker first sparked dating rumors in late January 2021 when they posted matching Instagram Stories featuring the view from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. "They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source reportedly confirmed to People soon after the Stories were posted. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic." Sources also reportedly confirmed the budding relationship to Us Weekly and E! News.

The couple may seem totally random, but Kardashian and Barker have been neighbors in Calabasas for years, and they were even rumored to be an item back in 2019 (though Barker denied it at the time). "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he said. Apparently, that friendship has finally turned romantic.

Some fans are totally shipping the unexpected new relationship.

Others compared the new romance to the relationship between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

And some people are confused... but not mad about it.

If you're wondering how Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, is reacting to the relationship news, he apparently supports it. "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," a source reportedly claimed E! News when dating rumors first started circulating. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship." You love to see it.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The source also reportedly added that Kardashian "hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy." Kardashian certainly seems happy with Barker, and I'm happy for them (even if I'm still slightly confused).