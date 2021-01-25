Ah! I come bearing some extremely exciting news: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly dating. The pair subtly alerted fans that something might be going on between them when they posted matching Instagram Stories featuring the view from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home over the weekend. "They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source reportedly confirmed to People on Jan. 24, shortly after the Stories were posted. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” another source reportedly told Us Weekly the same day. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

According to yet another source who reportedly spoke to E! News, Travis and Kourtney have apparently been "casually dating since December." Their source reportedly explained, "It's been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

It's just like When Harry Met Sally! You know, if Harry was a famous punk rocker and Sally was reality TV royalty.

But wait. It gets cuter. The E! News source also reportedly added: "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him." (Travis has two kids: Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.) The source reportedly continued, "They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

This isn't the first time Kourtney and Travis have sparked romance rumors. As pretty much all of those reported sources mentioned, Travis a longtime friend of the Kardashian fam. He's their neighbor in Calabasas and can be seen making multiple appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Back in 2019, he denied anything more was going on between him and Kourtney in a conversation with People. "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he said at the time, before adding, "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends." Oh?

While he may not have had romantic feelings for Kourt in the past, Travis did admit to having had a crush on Kim. In an old video unearthed by Us Weekly, Travis admitted that he crushed on Kourt's sister back when he was hooking up with Paris Hilton in the mid-2000s. “How could you not stare at Kim?” Travis said at the time. “Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!” Now, before you go freaking out over that, Travis did make it clear that he and Kim here just "flirtatious" and that it was just a "crush."

Nothing happened between them — they just stayed friends and now he's maybe dating her sister who he loves "to death."

This all may be one big rumor, but I really hope it's not. I'm fully invested.