Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Astrological Compatibility Is Passionate

After months of speculation, it seems Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally ready to set the record straight about their rumored friendship-turned-romance. These two made it Instagram official on February 16 with a photo of their entwined hands. On display are Barker's trademark tattoos and Kardashian's very Valentine's Day appropriate (and super cute) manicure. It's a very hot and mysterious way to let fans know what's going on, which makes sense when you consider that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's astrological compatibility is all about passion and intensity — in both good and very challenging ways.

Kardashian was born on April 18, 1979, under the sign of Aries, and Barker's birthday is Nov. 14, 1975, which makes him a Scorpio. When two power signs like these come together, you know this isn't going to be a low-key match right off the bat. Both signs are deeply passionate, and aren't afraid to pursue the object of their desires. But they're both also very dominant signs, so the potential for clashing can be high. It's not an easy match, but it's also never a boring one. While it can be very complicated for this pairing to make it work over the long haul, one thing's for certain: There's no lack of excitement when Aries falls for Scorpio. Here's what we can surmise about Kardashian and Barker's connection based on their astrological compatibility.

Aries and Scorpio have intense sexual chemistry.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion, and Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the heavenly body linked with power, so this pairing is destined to be epic — particularly in the bedroom. Both have high sex drives, and they can both be impulsive and aggressive in pursuit of their desires. Aries is up for it whenever, wherever, and Scorpio is all about exploration and experimentation without self-consciousness. In one another, they're likely to find the partner they've been seeking their whole lives when it comes to physical intimacy and expression.

They have the potential to get into big disagreements.

While all that passion makes things very exciting in the bedroom, it can also produce massive clashes and disagreements outside of it. Both Aries and Scorpio have jealous streaks, and if they aren't careful they can easily activate that in one another.

Scorpio plays their cards close to the vest, preferring to stay mysterious and guarded in order to protect their big water sign heart. Aries, who always speaks their mind and isn't afraid to leap into the deep end with someone new, can sometimes feel like Scorpio's intentionally keeping secrets or holding back, which can arouse suspicion. In return, Aries' independence can leave Scorpio feeling left behind, or like a second thought.

As you can imagine, there's a lot of opportunity for miscommunication here. Good thing there's always make-up sex to bring these two back together.

It can be tricky for these two signs to be more than just friends with benefits.

It can be very difficult for these two signs to make a relationship work because of their potential to clash, but also because both signs are slow to trust and open up. While they can have a very intense attraction to each other, going deeper and making an emotional connection can be challenging. However, here's where Kardashian and Barker may be hacking the system. They're long-time friends and neighbors who probably had the chance to get to know each other when the stakes were less high. They already have an emotional connection, so having that as a jumping-off point may allow them to forego the trust issues that can often prove a stumbling block for these signs.

Age and life experience can also have a big impact on how easily these signs connect on a deeper, more intimate level. Kardashian and Barker are both parents, and have both been in serious relationships that probably impacted the way they see life. Add to that the time they've known each other, and the future's looking pretty bright for these two. It's way too early to call them end-game, but astrologically and circumstantially speaking, it's not out of the question.