Travis’ IG Post About Flying Again With Kourtney Is All I Care About

I’m just going to come out and say it: I’m obsessed with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship. What can I say? I love a good friends-to-lovers romance. So when Travis took his first flight since his tragic 2008 plane crash to travel with Kourtney from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, I fell fully in love with their love.

The recent getaway (the couple left LA on Aug. 14.) marked Travis’ first flight in the 13 years since he was involved in a tragic plane accident that left four people dead. After the crash, Travis suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body, landing him in the hospital for three months. With that tragedy in his past, the fact that Travis felt ready to fly with Kourtney was enough to give pretty much everyone heart eyes.

And now that the couple is actually posting about their trip, fans have become even more invested. On Aug. 17, Travis posted an Instagram of him and Kourtney making out in front of Kylie Jenner’s private jet with the sweetest caption. “With you anything is possible 🖤@kourtneykardashian.” Chills.

Not to be outdone, Kourtney left an equally romantic comment on the photo. “Anything and everything with you🖤,” she wrote. Travis replied back to her, “Forever” with an infinity emoji. In all seriousness, could they be any cuter? I think not.

Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Cue the entire world — or, at least at the time of publication, over 400K fans — liking Travis’ post. TBH, if I could have liked it more than once, I would have. And I’m not alone in feeling that way. Kourtney’s siblings showed their support in the comments section. Kim Kardashian wrote, “THE CUTEST EVER.” Khloé Kardashian also commented, “Love conquers ALL” and “Im [sic] going to cry.” Same, Khloé.

If you haven’t already joined Team Kravis, now’s a great time to start. Who knows what heights their relationship can soar to? As of now, the sky is quite literally the limit.