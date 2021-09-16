After months of what’s felt like constant make-out pics from Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker — so many make-out pics that I can hardly remember what each of them looks like without the other one attached to their face — Kim K finally spoke out about her sister’s PDA during the Sept. 15 episode of Ellen. While discussing whether or not Barker would be making any appearances on the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu series, Kim told host Ellen Degeneres that she hopes he’ll be on the show because she loves his relationship with Kourtney. “It’s so cute,” she said adoringly. Who needs coffee when you’ve got a heaping dose of sisterly love in the morning?

Since taking their relationship public in January 2021, Kourtney and Travis have been spotted playing tonsil hockey everywhere from Italy to Mexico, where they shared a romantic movie night beneath the stars. The two made their red carpet debut on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they — yet again — touched tongues in public.

On Ellen, Kim marveled at her sister’s blossoming relationship, gushing to Degeneres about how the two got together. “To think they’ve been [...] friends for 15 years, neighbors for like a decade,” Kim said.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I know, and all of a sudden they cannot keep their hands off of each other,” Degeneres added. “It’s crazy, what is wrong with them? They are at each other like it’s the last time they’re gonna see each other, all the time. [...] Every time you see them, they’re making out!”

Kim agreed that the pair exhibits a lot of PDA. But she said it doesn’t bother her at all — in fact, it makes her happy to see her sister happy. “That’s what they do, and it’s so cute,” Kim said with a smile. “I love love, so I love them.”

Not everyone is as charmed by the raunchy pics, however. In August, Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima outed Scott Disick for sliding into his DMS to complain about the Kravis PDA. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote in a private Instagram message. Bendjima posted a public screenshot of the message, to which none of the Kardashians appeared to respond directly — though many fans took Kourt’s subsequent Bible verse post as an indirect (and literally holier than thou) clap-back.

Through it all, Kim has stayed loyal to her older sister, supporting her at every turn. And you know what? I love love, too, Kim. Their sisterly love and support is beyond precious.