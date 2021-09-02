The list goes on and on...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started dating in Jan. 2021, but their relationship got even hotter over the summer. That said, their romance is not limited to steamy makeout posts and black heart emojis. There’s way more to them than that... including a potential blood kink? On June 8, Barker shared a photo of vials of his blood, and Kardashian reposted the pic with a cryptic and romantic add-on: a heart emoji.
What’s a power couple without their power family? Kravis’ quality time as a couple also means quality time as a family — including sweet trips to Disney World with their children. My all-time fave moment might be from Kardashian’s July 8 birthday shoutout for her daughter, Penelope. In it, P is playing the drumset with (you guessed it!) Barker.