Kourtney & Travis’ Body Language In Italy Gave Off Mixed Vibes

unabashedly thirsty Instagram photos or making out in public, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t shy about showing a little (read: a lot of) PDA. Kourtney and Travis’ body language on their trip to Italy is no exception, either. The two have been photographed making out left and right (get it, girl). But even though they tend to lay it on thick for the paparazzi and on social media, their connection is much more natural and laid back than haters might think. ( Ahem, Scott.)
Kardashian’s Aug. 29 Instagram post, which shows the couple making out on a boat. It’s very different from Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner’s cozy, more candid pic of the two. With rumors of a possible engagement on the horizon, can these internet-breaking photos reveal anything about the state of Barker and Kardashian’s relationship?
Traci Brown, a body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, and Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, who got to the bottom of all those steamy pics. Here's what they think.
Kourtney’s More Comfortable With A Show.
As a reality star, Kardashian knows how to work the camera, and it shows in her Instagram shots with Barker. Brown points out the pair’s cuddly pics are very, very posed, but they still reveal a lot about their relationship.
“She looks like she’s in control of the situation,” Brown says. “See how’s he kind of backed up there? He doesn’t really have anywhere to go.” The same dynamic doesn’t necessarily exist in their more candid moments, but in Brown’s words, Kardashian may care more about their “brand” — how they look in the public eye.
Kardashian & Barker Are Dissimilar, But They Support Each Other.
Jenner’s series of photos from Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show in Venice featured this shot, as shared by Barker on Instagram stories, of
Kardashian sitting on Barker’s lap while he holds an umbrella over them both. “I think that’s them in their natural way,” Brown says. “He’s holding the umbrella, he’s trying to be the protector.”
But, as Wood points out, this photo is somewhat posed, too. “Her mouth has a tense sort of put-on look of glee,” she says. Barker, meanwhile has a “look of cool detachment.” She adds, “He’s not pulling away, but he’s just like, ‘Oh, this is the way it is.’ He’s not averse to what she’s doing, he’s not hugging her through it, he’s just like, ‘Oh, she’s off in her world for a moment, I’m just here.’”
Kardashian Is Genuinely Happy Around Barker, & They Balance Each Other Out.
This photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand might look less steamy than their sexy Instagrams, but it actually offers the best look into how they really feel about each other, says Wood. “They’re both holding [hands] with the same energy. One’s not pushing, one’s not pulling. It’s just nice and balanced,” she tells Elite Daily. “Her smile here is very big and more spontaneous.” Kardashian is still aware of the photographer, but still, nothing about her body language appears “perfected or acted.”
Brown agrees. “He’s sort of leading, but notice how he’s not pulling her along,” she says. “When they’re holding hands, the back of his hand isn’t forward. They’re just easily resting together.”
The positioning of Barker’s feet also reveals a lot about his feelings for Kardashian. “You can see she’s having to catch up, but if you look at the bottom of his foot, it’s sort of aimed at her and he’s waiting for her,” Wood says. This detail might seem small, but she adds that the feet are often the most “honest” part of the body.
“He’s not down or depressed or anything, [but] he’s just very grounded,” Wood says. Kardashian’s body is “sort of lifted and tilted, so I think that’s what she’s finding in him. He’s just more grounded.”
Because Barker and Kardashian are so unrepentantly
open on social media, it can be hard to tell what they're really like one on one. But even in their most over-the-top, blatantly staged photos and videos, it's undeniable that these two seem really comfortable together — and based on their suggestive posts and captions, I have a feeling there's also a lot of body language they're still keeping to themselves.