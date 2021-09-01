Kourtney & Travis’ Body Language In Italy Gave Off Mixed Vibes

This photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand might look less steamy than their sexy Instagrams, but it actually offers the best look into how they really feel about each other, says Wood. “They’re both holding [hands] with the same energy. One’s not pushing, one’s not pulling. It’s just nice and balanced,” she tells Elite Daily. “Her smile here is very big and more spontaneous.” Kardashian is still aware of the photographer, but still, nothing about her body language appears “perfected or acted.”

Brown agrees. “He’s sort of leading, but notice how he’s not pulling her along,” she says. “When they’re holding hands, the back of his hand isn’t forward. They’re just easily resting together.”

The positioning of Barker’s feet also reveals a lot about his feelings for Kardashian. “You can see she’s having to catch up, but if you look at the bottom of his foot, it’s sort of aimed at her and he’s waiting for her,” Wood says. This detail might seem small, but she adds that the feet are often the most “honest” part of the body.

“He’s not down or depressed or anything, [but] he’s just very grounded,” Wood says. Kardashian’s body is “sort of lifted and tilted, so I think that’s what she’s finding in him. He’s just more grounded.”