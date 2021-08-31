Apparently, Younes Bendjima is not a fan of Scott Disick or, more specifically, the way Disick is reacting to Kravis’ romance. On Aug. 30, Bendjima shared a screenshot of a conversation he reportedly had with Scott Disick over Instagram, in which Disick sent Bendjima a photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoying their PDA-filled time in Italy. And Disick reportedly had nothing nice to say about Kardashian’s new (and very public) love life.

The screenshot shows Disick reportedly sending Bendjima a paparazzi photo of Kardashian lying on top of Barker mid-makeout sesh. With the photo, Disick reportedly sent an opinionated message about the new couple — and Kardashian in particular. “Yo is this chick ok!????” Disick reportedly wrote to Bendjima. “Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Hmm, sounds a bit like jealousy to me...

According to the screenshot, Bendjima did not have any interest in entertaining Disick’s shady message. He replied to the reported DM, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes [sic] happy.” A supportive ex? I love to see it. But I might love the rest of his message even more. He added, “PS: i aint [sic] your bro.” What a DM.

Bendjima followed up that bombshell IG Story with a pseudo-explanation. “[C]ouldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy,” he wrote. Unfortunately, it looks like that’s the end of his foray into Kravis-related gossip. “[B]ack to work now,” he added. Fair enough.

Kardashian and Disick (and Barker, for that matter) have not yet publicly spoken out about the reported DMs. (Elite Daily reached out to Disick’s rep for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.) But I seriously doubt it put too much of a damper on Kravis’ Italian getaway. Earlier that week, the duo had plenty of flirty exchanges in the comments section of both of their IGs. They involved a lot of black heart emojis, infinity symbols, and one mention of moving to Italy together. (No word yet on how Disick is handling that.)

However, Barker was spotted liking an IG post about the situation, per Cosmopolitan. The post, which included the screenshot of the alleged DMs, said, “#younesbendjima just exposed #scottdisick.” He has since unliked the post.

Whether the DMs are legit or not, it seems like Kardashian and Disick have an interesting conversation ahead of them — and if she doesn’t bring up his reported use of the word “chick,” I’ll be seriously disappointed.