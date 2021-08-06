Kourtney Posted A Steamy Topless Photo While Quarantining With Travis

Remember when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker fell in love at lightning speed? Back in January 2021, the pair sparked dating rumors when they posted similar Instagram stories while vacationing in Palm Springs. By February, Kardashian posted a picture holding Barker’s hand. From then on, it’s seemed like the pair gets more and more serious by the day. Oh, did I mention Barker got Kardashian’s first name tattooed on his chest in April? They’re like two teenagers in love. Now, the pair has added more Insta-worthy pictures fans are going crazy over. Kourtney Kardashian’s topless quarantine Instagram with Travis Barker is everything.

I don’t think anyone can say Kourtney Kardashian is the least interesting to look at anymore. According to the caption of her latest Instagram, the 42-year-old Poosh founder is spending 10 days in quarantine with her boo, and while it’s unclear why the pair is quarantining because she doesn’t go into detail in her caption, it might be COVID-related? Either way, she’s having more than a little fun.

On Aug. 4, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put up a story of herself tastefully flashing the camera, with her hair covering most of her goods. Then, she put up a picture going full frontal, and let’s just say, she looks amazing.

In addition to posting the sexy pictures on her Instagram Story, Kardashian added a lockdown album to her main feed, repeating one of the Story pictures but sharing more pictures for fans to take a closer look at what she’s been up to.

In some of the other pictures Kardashian posted, it looks like 6-year-old Reign and 9-year-old Penelope were looking at the couple through the window, suggesting the two lovebirds might be in lockdown alone. Either way, the reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer look like they’re making the most of being stuck at home with each other, and they’re looking great while doing it.