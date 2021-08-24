Shanna Shaded Kourtney & Travis (Again) With A True Romance IG Story

Yes, you’ve been here before. No, you’re not having déjà vu. Tensions between Shanna Moakler, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker flared yet again on Tuesday, Aug. 24, when Moakler took to Instagram to not-so-subtly shade ex-husband Barker and his Kardashian girlfriend — this time with a frankly ingenious nod to Barker’s favorite film, the 1993 Patricia Arquette/Christian Slater classic, True Romance.

The week of Aug. 23, Kardashian’s been busy sharing posts from her Cabo San Lucas vacay with Barker on Instagram, including a carousel of videos that document a “movie night in paradise” (yes, those words were literally drawn in the sand at their beachy campsite). The pair cozied up in their elaborate outdoor digs to watch — you guessed it! — True Romance under the stars, followed by a self-operated fireworks display.

Never one to stay silent, Moakler shot back on Insta, posting an iconic screenshot from the movie of Arquette covered in blood and joyfully giving the finger. BRB clutching my pearls!

So what’s with all the hubbub around this extremely ‘90s blockbuster? Diehard Kravis fans will know the two have referenced the film quite a bit throughout their relationship. The only awkward little detail: True Romance was also a film he reportedly bonded over with Moakler — to the point that they not only themed their wedding around it, but they named their daughter Alabama, after the film’s lead character portrayed by Arquette.

In May, when Moakler first offered lovebirds Barker and Kardashian a taste of her shade, she told People that the new couple’s obsession with the movie — among other things, like their incessant PDA — made her uncomfortable. “I'm very much over my ex,” Moakler told People. “It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes].”

She added, “The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that…I just think it’s weird.”

Still, Moakler insists there’s no real bad blood between her and Kravis. “I'm really, genuinely happy for [Barker]. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father," Moakler told People. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about.”