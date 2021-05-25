Travis Tweeted About "Silence" & It Sounds Like Shade At Shanna

I’ve actually never heard silence this loud. Travis Barker posted a cryptic tweet on May 24, and fans are thinking it’s a response to Shanna Moakler and her, um, persistent comments about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Both Travis and Kourtney have remained quiet about Shanna’s claims about the Kardashians “destroying [her] family,” and it’s looking like that silence is purposeful.

ICYMI, Shanna has been speaking about Kravis pretty much non-stop. From petty Instagram comments to serious claims about the Kardashians’ impact on her family, Shanna is not sugarcoating how she feels about the situation. Spoiler alert: She hates it. Shanna has even alleged that Travis had an affair with Kim Kardashian, resulting in their 2006 separation and eventual divorce. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) And, no, she’s definitely not over it. “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” Shanna told TMZ on May 22. “Thanks for destroying my family twice,” she added, directing the words to Kim and Kourtney.

This is not the first (and, in my estimation, probably not the last) time that Shanna has publicized her less-than-flattering view of Kravis. But Travis and Kourtney do not seem to be losing any sleep at night over the comments – and it looks like they’ve both decided that Shanna’s words are not worth addressing. (Has the high road ever looked better?) Taking to Twitter on May 24, Travis posted a ~mysterious~ tweet that seemed to address the sitch, albeit indirectly. “Silence is also an answer,” he wrote.

Just in case that wasn’t quite clear enough, Travis also posted an Instagram on May 24 with a slightly harsher message. “Leave me alone,” he captioned his post, a shirtless selfie that shows off the “Kourtney” tattoo on his chest. OK, so that message could be directed at anyone (besides Kourt, for obvious reasons), but the tweet and Instagram combo definitely seem to be Travis’ way of asking Shanna to mind her own business. Plus, it was another opportunity for some lovey-dovey Instagram flirting with Kourtney. She cheekily replied to his caption, “Never 🥵.” Honestly, I love thirsty Kourtney. And so does Travis. He wrote back, “@kourtneykardash 🖤.”

TBH, it seems like Shanna’s comments are effectively stirring the pot for everyone (myself included) but Travis and Kourtney. Kravis is still unbothered, happily in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. Is it too cheesy if I say couple goals?