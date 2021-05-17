If you thought the most challenging part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding romance would be figuring out where he could find room for his Kourtney-dedicated tattoos, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. (BTW, he’s inking them over existing tattoos now — there’s one Kourtney tribute on his chest and another on his arm.) Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex, has been reportedly claiming that an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker led to her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) Now, an insider is responding to these rumors. A Page Six source explained on May 17 that Kim and Travis have zero romantic history together. Say it with me: Thank God.

ICYMI, Shanna Moakler has been very vocal about her feelings about Kravis. From insisting that she hopes the two are “happy” to openly shading the whole Kardashian clan on Instagram, Moakler has a lot of opinions about her ex’s new relationship. And they’re not always flattering. However, her latest reported claims have to be the wildest yet. Moakler and Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a screenshot of a text that was reportedly from Moakler herself. “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister… It’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy!” Shanna allegedly wrote. Consider the bombshell dropped.

Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images

Alabama posted a screenshot of Moakler’s reported message to her Instagram Story and added her own analysis to the situation, but her comments noticeably do not acknowledge the affair accusations. “My mom has never been completely in my life ... can you stop painting her out to be a[n] amazing mom,” she wrote alongside the shocking DM. She also throws some shade on her mother’s current relationship with Matthew Rondeau, writing that “Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her.” Moakler responded to Alabama’s claims, calling them “completely rediculous [sic]” in her Instagram comments section.

Even if Alabama wasn’t quite ready to comment on the alleged affair between Barker and Kim K, another source was, readily labeling the affair rumors as “lies” to Page Six. “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” the insider revealed. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.” The source also seemed to think that Moakler should take a step back from the situation – and stay quiet when it comes to Kravis. After all, if you have nothing nice to say... “It’s a shame that she continues to spread lies, which are not based in truth, and because it’s extremely hurtful to her kids,” the source explained. “Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness.”

It’s not like Moakler’s claims are totally out there – or, at least, they wouldn’t have been six years ago. During recently resurfaced interview with Us Weekly in 2015, Barker admitted to having a small crush on Kim K when they first met in 2006. Apparently, he was attracted to Kim back then – even though he was still technically with Paris Hilton. “How could you not stare at Kim?” he said at the time. “Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

However, the Page Six insider explained these quotes away pretty easily, claiming that Barker had simply been “joking” at the time. “Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim],” the source revealed. “They are madly in love and [the] best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn’t be happier for them.” Phew!

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

There has to be some traces of awkwardness though, right? Apparently, not. “There is nothing weird or any drama here,” the source added, which sounds exactly like something you would say if things had gotten “weird,” but I digress.

In the midst of all these rumors, there is some good news: Moakler’s claims do not seem to have affected Kravis in the slightest. So far, they still seem just as obsessed with each other as ever. (In other words, neither Barker nor Kardashian have silently deleted all of their IG pictures together.) I never thought I’d say this, but I can’t wait for their next PDA-filled post to confirm what we all know: They’re still couple goals.