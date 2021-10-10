Kim K Roasted Her Whole Family In A SNL Monologue So Brutal It'll Make You Gasp

Kim Kardashian definitely made sure her Saturday Night Live hosting debut would be a memorable one. Right when she hit the stage on Saturday, Oct. 9, Kardashian launched into an unexpectedly fiery monologue that took aim at everything from her divorce from Kanye West to conspiracy theories that her mom leaked her video with Ray J. Seriously, you need to see the video of Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue to believe it, because the jokes are absolutely brutal.

Expectations were high for Kardashian’s first time hosting SNL, and she delivered right off the bat with a monologue full of very personal jokes about all her family drama. “When they asked, I was like ‘You want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time,’” Kardashian began, referencing her infamous 2007 videotape. “Actually, I only had that one movie come out, and nobody told me it was premiering. It must’ve slipped my mom’s mind.”

Kardashian also got in a jab at her sisters, poking fun at the online jokes about the celeb siblings getting cosmetic surgery to look more alike: “I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons,” Kardashian said with a smile.

She even brought up some age-old Kardashian drama by mentioning her late father’s work as O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney in the ‘90s. “O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all; I still don’t know,” Kardashian quipped about first meeting Simpson.

The juiciest portion of the roast were her references to husband Kanye West, whom she is currently in the process of divorcing. She mocked West’s controversial 2020 presidential run as well as Caitlyn Jenner’s failed bid for California governor with a tongue-in-cheek fake-out: “I know we’re divided as a country, but I’d love America to come together, which is why I’m here to announce that I’m running for... I’m just kidding, guys. I’m not running for president — we can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

And she got real about her divorce from West, sharing the real reason she decided to end things. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” Kardashian said. “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Clearly, nothing was off limits for Kardashian that night, and her SNL debut is going to be something fans remember for a long time.