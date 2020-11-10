Over the years, fans have had to do a double-take on multiple occasions when it comes to throwback pictures of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. KarJenner stans will recall an old pic of Khloé Kardashian that looked so much like Kendall Jenner, and many snaps of momager Kris Jenner in her younger years looking just like her famous daughters. Now, Kim Kardashian looks like Kylie Jenner in her latest Instagram and it has fans in awe.

Kim and Kylie have definitely bore a resemblance to each other in the past, but this new series of pictures is near identical, and fans are living for it. "Smiles for Miles," Kim captioned a handful of photos that show her posing by a tree on a picturesque beach. In the first snap, Kim's long, caramel brown-highlighted hair is just one feature that looks like Kylie's, but also the way she has her hand resting on her face, giving the camera a no-teeth smirk was totally Kylie-esque.

It didn't take long for fans to flood the comments section of Kim's pic after she posted it on Monday, Nov. 9. "You look so much like Kylie in this omg," one commenter wrote. Another wrote: "Omg I thought this was Kylie." Take a look for yourself below.

IMO, the pics of Kim look strikingly like this photo of Kylie below.

And this one.

And one more just to really highlight the resemblance.

Neither Kylie nor Kim has responded to comments that they look strikingly alike in the photos, but it's safe to say neither one would be bothered by the comparisons.