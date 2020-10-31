Over the past 15 years, the Kardashian family's looks have changed so much. What's always surprising, though, is how much they continue to resemble each other despite the constant switch-ups. Their facial features, height, and hair colors may change multiple times over the course of a month or two, but the siblings look remarkably similar regardless without fail. These 20 pictures of the Kardashians looking like twins will make you do a double take.

In order from oldest to youngest, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie are all extremely unique in their own ways. That's why fans can't get enough of selfies and old snapshots of the women in the Kardashian klan in close proximity looking just like each other. Whether it's Kourtney and Kim or Kim and Kylie, there's been a lot of double takes over the years. And it's been many years. The women shot to fame in 2007 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E!, and the twinning moments came pretty frequently from then on out.

So now that nearly 15 years have past since the Kardashian women first became household names, let's take a look back at photos of them looking like twins.

Kourtney & Kim This old photo posted by Kim for Kourtney's birthday in April 2020 shows a crazy resemblance. Even their eye makeup and hair styles are super similar.

The oldest two sisters wore matching black outfits during an outing in Armenia in October 2019. Between their stern faces and near-identical hair, they look so much alike they could actually be twins.

Despite totally different hairstyles and necklines, this pic from February 2019 shows just how much Kourtney and Kim look alike when they don't smile with their teeth.

In this pic (snapped all the way back in 1994) the sisters' teenage looks are so similar, down to the bob haircuts and middle parts.

Yet another teenage snap of Kourt and Kim shows how much they looked alike growing up — most noticeably their pencil-thin eyebrows.

Kim & Kylie Kim and Kylie could have been mistaken for twins in this selfie from January 2020 thanks to their matching contour and blush.

From the hair to the eyebrows to the nude lip pout, Kim and Kylie looked more alike than ever in this selfie from August 2018.

Fans had to do a double take yet again in November 2018 when Kim and Kylie posed in matching outfits for the launch of Kylie Cosmetic's KKW X KYLIE 2 line.

Kendall & Kylie The two youngest members of the KarJenner clan don't often get mistaken for each other thanks to their respective dominant features. However, they bare a striking resemblance in this promo snap from June 2020.

Kylie and Kendall were apparently fighting in March 2020 when they took this photo together, but that didn't stop them from looking almost exactly alike.

Before their looks matured, Kendall and Kylie looked like the sweetest little set of twins.

There was no denying Kendall and Kylie are sisters in this selfie from July 2018.

Khloé & Kylie While the colors of their hair and outfits may have been completely different on their December 2019 sister date night, their twinning vibes came from their matching bob cut wigs and sequined, low-cut dresses.

Khloé & Kris They may not be sisters, but this mother-daughter duo deserves a special shoutout for their similarities. From their dimples to their nose shapes, you can tell Koko is Kris' daughter from a mile away.

It's no wonder Khloé always ends up playing Kris when the family pulls pranks on the momager. Their resemblance is uncanny.

Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney It's extremely rare to see a photo of the three Kardashian sisters wearing the same outfit with their hair colored and styled the same, but in this photo from November 2019, the trio could easily pass as triplets.

Kourtney & Kendall The tallest and shortest members of the KarJenner sisters share similar face structures and cheek bones. This pic from September 2019 shares a rare glimpse at how much they actually do look a like.

In August 2019, Kourt and Kendall posed for a snap in close-to-matching animal print bikinis and hair wraps, and it, once again, proved how much their facial features favor each other's.

Despite the height difference, Kourtney and Kendall could have passed as twins in this snapshot from November 2018.