Kendall and Kylie Jenner have an undeniably close bond, but that doesn't mean their relationship is picture perfect. Just like any family, the KarJenners have their fair share of fights, though, they seemingly experience more drama than most. The dramatics hit an all time high in the second half of season 19 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kylie and Kendall got into a physical altercation. It all happened so fast, but there's an explanation as to why Kylie and Kendall Jenner are fighting on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

There were multiple layers to the sisters' drama, but it all technically started with an outfit. In the KUWTK episode, Kendall complained that Kylie took the outfit their other sister Kourtney Kardashian had originally offered her to wear out that night during their family trip to Palm Springs. "No! I wanted to wear your brown other outfit," Kendall shouted. "But then, Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f**k she wants," she added.

Annoyed that her younger sister ended up getting the outfit, Kendall kept on complaining, tossing in plenty of expletives. "I literally look like I'm going to f**king lunch," Kendall said. "You guys are all going out."

Things quickly escalated once the family hit the town with Kendall saying she didn't even want to go out anymore and would stay in the car. Kylie accused Kendall of being in a "bad mood all day" which didn't help the situation.

Their feud turned into a full-blown brawl when Kendall asked her sister to drive her home and she refused. Seemingly out of nowhere, things turned violent. "You put your heel into my f*cking neck!" Kendall was heard shouting. Kylie then screamed right back. "That's because you f*cking slapped me!"

Kendall even went as far as to say she would never talk to Kylie ever again. "She smacked me, so I came back at her and smacked her in the face, and then she took her heel and put it to my neck. So I started kicking her back," she added.

The fight had "yikes" written all over it, and, unsurprisingly, it took a while for Kendall and Kylie to cool down. They were so upset with one another that when Kylie posted a throwback photo with her sister on Instagram, Kendall wasn't pleased. "Aren't we fighting?" she commented below the March 22 post.

At the time, fans were confused by the comment, but its all adding up now.

The rest of the KarJenner sisters weren't quite sure what to think of the fight, but Khloé felt it was best not to pick sides.

"I definitely empathize with Kendall. I've had my fair share of sister fights and it turns into a whole slew of emotions," she said in a confessional. "So, I just want Kendall to feel supported, but picking a side is not gonna do anything right now. I just hope Kendall and Kylie figure it out."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently in its second to last season, and, unsurprisingly, the KarJenners are going out with a bang.