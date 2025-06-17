Stormi Webster is not a fan of the King Kylie era. On June 16, Kylie Jenner shared a TikTok of her daughter reacting to a photo from those days — in the picture, which was not shown on camera, Jenner wore a blue wig and a red outfit. But according to her daughter, the bold look did not pay off. Throughout the video, Webster made it clear that she did not approve of her mom’s previous beauty and fashion choices.

Webster looked surprised in the TikTok, staring into the camera with her mouth wide open. Her expression prompted Jenner to ask, “Why are you so shocked?”

“Did you dye your hair in that photo?” the 7-year-old asked her mom.

“No, it was a wig,” Jenner said. “Mommy used to love wearing wigs, colored wigs.”

“A blue wig with a red outfit?” Webster asked, putting her hands on her hips to show that she disapproved. “I know it’s not good,” Jenner replied. Webster agreed, “It’s not a good combo.” When Jenner looked embarrassed, her daughter doubled down, “That’s what she gets.”

Apparently, seeing her mom with unnatural hair colors is new for Webster. Jenner captioned the video, “stormi just discovered the king kylie era.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner’s King Kylie era defined her aesthetic from 2014 to 2016. During that period, she experimented with colorful hair dye (and wigs), full brows, matte lipstick, and high-coverage foundation.

And although Webster may not be a fan right now, Jenner’s comments section seemed to believe it’s only a matter of time before she starts appreciating her mom’s iconic past. “One day she’ll fully understand the cultural significant of the king kylie era… one day,” one fan commented, earning a like from Jenner.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jenner did not share exactly which photo Webster was looking at. But based on the description, it’s likely a paparazzi picture from June 2016. During a night out with Khloé Kardashian, Jenner opted for the unusual color combination, pairing a dark blue wig with an oversized red t-shirt, over-the-knee boots, and a red backpack.