A new KarJenner influencer has stepped on the scene. Stormi Webster made her debut as a TikTok content creator by making a video all by herself on her momma Kylie’s Jenner’s account. It’s exactly the goofy humor expected from a 4-year-old and it’s totally adorable. Though she’s appeared in her mom’s videos before, Stormi Webster posted her first TikTok filmed by herself on Kylie Jenner’s account on July 9.

The TikTok, which Kylie proudly captioned “stormis first tik tok,” started with Stormi staring into the camera while messing with a distortion filter that made her face look silly. At first she’s pretty surprised by how different her face looks, but soon a huge smile spreads across her face. The camera then flipped to show Kylie eating pasta in her pajamas, which couldn’t be more relatable. Once the camera focused, the funny filter appeared on Kylie’s face and made her look unrecognizable. Kylie reached for the camera just as the TikTok ended, thus concluding Stormi’s first video as an influencer. I’m hearing Oscar buzz already! You can check out Stormi’s directorial debut here on Kylie’s TikTok.

This isn’t Stormi’s first time showing off her TikTok skills, though. Kylie has posted a bunch of cute videos with her daughter, from lip-syncing to sound trends together to putting on mother-daughter fashion shows in her closet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stormi isn’t alone in her TikTok fascination — the Kardashian-Jenner kids have all made lots of appearances on their parents' social media pages. North West famously loves to make cameos on Kim’s Instagram and shares a TikTok account with her mother. The duo posts videos that give their 6.9 million followers little glimpses into their lives and shows how all of the Kardashian-Jenners are involved in her life. North isn’t the only guest on Kim’s social media, as her other 3 children (Saint, Chicago and Psalm) pop up on her Instagram every now and then.

Khloe’s 4-year-old daughter True seems to be attached to her hip as seen in their photos together on Instagram. True’s smile and adorable style light up Khloe’s feed with sunshine and it’s clear to see just how close they are. Kourtney’s oldest son Mason shares his cousin North’s love of TikTok, even collaborating on TikToks with influencers like Addison Rae.

Of course, Stormi is far too young to actually make content for social media, let alone understand it at all. For now, I think fans of the Kardashian family are happy to see the KarJenner kids just being kids and having a bit of fun laughing at TikTok filters.