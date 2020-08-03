With so many dance challenges and trends encouraging users to work with others, TikTok is the ultimate place for collaborations. Even when friends and family can't physically meet up, the platform has a way for them to collab through virtual "duets." So many huge influencers have teamed up, but Addison Rae Easterling and Mason Disick's TikTok dance collaboration may be one of the best ones you'll ever see.

Lately, Easterling has been spending a lot of time with Kourtney Kardashian, which explains how their TikTok collab happened. To show you how close Easterling and Kardashian have gotten these past few months, they've gone to dinner, worn matching outfits, and posted several selfies together on Instagram. It's like Easterling has become an honorary member of the family, and Kardashian's children seem to approve, especially Disick, who actually helped introduce his mother and Easterling together in the first place.

While appearing on the Tom Ward Show on July 21, Easterling explained how their introduction happened. "I met Kourtney through a friend, through David [Dobrik]. We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok," Easterling said. "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

Watch Easterling's interview with the Tom Ward Show below.

Apart from grabbing dinner and taking selfies, Easterling and Kardashian's family love creating TikToks together. On July 30, Easterling and Disick posted a clip dancing to "Hatchback" by Cochise, and then on August 2, they posted another video showing off their best moves to "Wet" by YFN Lucci. Honestly, the duo slayed their routines and if you love Easterling and the Kardashians, or just enjoy a fun TikTok, you need to watch their videos on Easterling's page. Their clips are so adorable because they show Easterling, a TikTok pro, teaching Disick all the latest trends on the platform.

With Easterling and Kardashian hanging out more and more, fans can probably expect more videos from Easterling and Disick in the future.