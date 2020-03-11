At age 10, Mason Disick has most likely rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest celebrities on earth. He probably could have a playdate with anybody in the world, so long as they recognize a Kardashian caller ID. Luckily for fans, Mason has excellent taste in influencer pals, and knows how to make a top notch TikTok guest list. If you haven't seen them yet, Addison Rae's TikToks with Mason Disick and David Dobrik are going to make you wish you had Kardashian-level influencer access.

In January 2020, Mason made his TikTok debut with help from social-media-savvy mom, Kourtney. While Mason's videos mostly feature other members of the Kardashian clan, it appears he's beginning to expand into major influencer territory.

Fans lost their minds on Mar. 10 when they saw reality TV and TikTok worlds collide in this video uploaded by influencer darling, Addison Rae Easterling.

If Addison Rae wasn't enough, David Dobrik also appeared on Mason's guest list.

This isn't even the first time Dobrik has been invited to the Kardashian pad. Dobrik previously stopped by when Kourtney invited the Vlogger/TikToker/mega-influencer over to film a video during the height of the "Renegade" dance craze.

If fans are feeling left out, don't worry. Addison uploaded a video to her Instagram story of the gang all hanging out IRL, apparently having a blast on a trampoline.

Getting added to a Kardashian Call (Kall?) Sheet is just the latest in Addison Rae's atmospheric rise to fame. After downloading TikTok in July 2019, Addison Rae made it into the influencer-big-leagues with her viral lip-syncing and choreographed dance videos, some even featuring her mother. The digital creator now has a whopping 6.9 million followers on Instagram and 22.5 million on TikTok – and that number just keeps growing.

Fortunately, if Addison ever gets exhausted by life in The Hype House, the influencer now has access to another, highly coveted filming location: A Kardashian Residence.