Stormi interrupted Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story video on Sept. 16 with a hilarious and adorable impression of her mom. It all went down while Jenner was promoting the launch of her new swimwear line, Kylie Swim. This video of Stormi’s Kylie Jenner impression on IG will seriously melt your heart.

Stormi decided to steal the spotlight while Jenner was filming a series of Instagram Story videos on a private jet to unveil Kylie Swim, which officially dropped on Sept. 17. "I am so excited that Kylie Swim is finally launching tomorrow at 3 p.m.," Jenner says in the video, as Stormi pops her head up in the bottom of the screen. "Doing swimwear for you guys has always been a dream of mine."

Jenner continnues on to share that she’s been getting “so many compliments” on everything about the new swimwear collection, including the fit, and Stormi starts getting impatient. “Mommy can I do the funny face now?” the 3-year-old says, while hopping in and out of Jenner’s IG moment.

Finally, Stormi decides she has had enough, and it’s her time to shine. She hilariously takes over the video from Jenner by jumping in between her mom and the camera, before proceededing to impersonate the Kylie Swim founder on social media. "Hi, it's me, Kylie—Kylie Jenner," Stormi says, with her entire face taking up the camera. Jenner reacts in shock at what’s happening by simply squealing, “What?!”

Though Stormi certainly captured fans’ hearts while impersonating her mom, the 3-year-old didn’t stop there. She also wrapped her arms around Kylie’s head before covering her mom’s face with her hands and announcing to viewers, “Kylie Jenner I like to be, it’s Stormi and my mommy.”

Jenner was able to finally wrap up her Kylie Swim video by heading to another part of the plane — away from her daughter, of course. Since Jenner had a smile on the entire time while filming, it’s safe to say that the 24-year-old found the situation as amusing as fans did.