North Trolled Kim For Talking Differently On IG, & It Was BRUTAL

North West just hilariously roasted Kim Kardashian on her mom’s own Instagram Story. The 40-year-old star was trying to film a video when her daughter called her out for apparently using a different voice on social media. When Kardashian insisted that wasn’t true, the eight-year-old did an impression of her that Penelope Disick agreed was spot on. The video of North West trolling Kim Kardashian over her Instagram voice is so brutal.

It all started on Wednesday, Sept. 8, when Kardashian went on her IG Story to show off a new package she received that included body polish, mascara, and contour. She showed off each item one by one before being interrupted by North, who noticed something interesting about how her mom speaks online versus in real life. “Why do you talk different?” North asked, to which Kardashian replied, “Why do I talk different from what?” “From your videos,” North clarified.

"For my videos, I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different?,” Kardashian said, before addressing both North and Penelope. “Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"

The girls agreed, but because Kardashian didn’t believe them, North did an impression of her mother to try and prove her point. “Guys, so today, I got this new mask and these new bronzers,” North said in an exaggerated voice. “Is that how I sound Penelope?” Kardashian asked, to which her niece responded with a nod.

Check out the video of North trolling Kardashian below.

Following the hilarious interaction, thousands of fans took to Twitter to share their reactions over North roasting her mom. “NOT NORTH CALLING KIM OUT ON HER CUSTOMER SERVICE VOICE LMFAOOOO,” one fan wrote.

“Not North West imitating Kim's voice,” another said.

Fans also wondered what Kardashian’s voice actually sounds like in real life.

The best part about this whole situation is that this is the second time North has called out her mom online. After Kardashian told her followers she loved listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” North said, “You never listen to it.” Watch the moment go down below.

This just proves that kids never hold back!