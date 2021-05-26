Wow, North Called Kim Out For Lying About Listening To "Drivers License"

Kim Kardashian is a very busy woman. Still, like everyone else, she supposedly had time to fall in love with Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” and she’s had it stuck in her head ever since. But, as wild as it sounds, North West accused Kim Kardashian of lying about listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” — and the video of 7-year-old North exposing her mom has me dying.

Between promoting the final season of KUWTK, raising four kids, filing for divorce from Kanye West, and managing her numerous business endeavors, multi-hyphenate mommy Kardashian found time in her schedule to film a vid of her jamming out to “drivers license” back in February, about a month after the viral song dropped. Then, Rodrigo got word of Kardashian’s so-called obsession and was sweet enough to send Kardashian a Sour press kit shortly after Rodrigo’s debut LP came out.

But, not long after the 42-year-old mogul received the 18-year-old songwriter’s PR gift, things started getting a little suspicious. In a natural influencer fashion, Kardashian took to her Instagram story to express gratitude for Rodrigo’s Sour Patch Kids-themed press kit. “How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can't wait for her album,” she said in the May 25 video. “You guys know I love ‘drivers license.’”

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Red flag no. 1: When Kardashian filmed this video, Sour had already been out for four days. But if that wasn’t enough to delegitimize the reality TV star’s status as Rodrigo fangirl, what happened after that certainly did.

This brings me to red flag no. 2: Right after Kardashian reminded us all of how much she adores “drivers license,” North interjects. “You never listen to it.” Oop.

Whether or not Kardashian regularly listens to “drivers license” doesn’t really matter — because as with all Rodrigo songs, one listen is already enough to make you a stan of the Sour artist, TBH. However, it was hilarious of North to subtly shade her mama like that. Who knew a 7-year-old could be so brutal?