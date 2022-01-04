I Have So Many Questions About Tristan's Apology To Khloé

I hope you’re sitting down to process this shocking information: Tristan Thompson is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. It’s true! On Jan. 3, the basketball player received the results of a paternity test that confirmed Nichols’ claim. Later that same day, he shared two Instagram Stories that offered fans an update on this ongoing saga and gave Khloé Kardashian a very public apology.

"I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote on the first slide. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

On the second slide, he addressed his ex directly, writing, "Khloé, you don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Neither Nichols nor Kardashian have yet to publicly respond to Thompson’s message.

If you’ve been keeping up with Kardashian and Thompson, who dated on and off between August 2016 and June 2021, you know that cheating scandals aren’t exactly new for this duo. In April 2018, they welcomed their daughter True mere days after the Daily Mail and TMZ released photos and videos of Thompson appearing to kiss and touch three other women, all allegedly taken during his relationship with Kardashian. In February 2019, reports surfaced that Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods (then Kylie’s Jenner’s best friend). Woods later confirmed that they kissed.

In addition to co-parenting True, 3, with Kardashian, Thompson also has a son — Prince, 5 — with his ex, Jordan Craig.

On Dec. 3, the Daily Mail, citing court documents, reported that Thompson was being sued by fitness model Nichols for child support. Reportedly, the baby was conceived on the night of Thompson’s 30th birthday party in March. Nichols also asked for a paternity test and claimed Thompson tried to pay her $75,000 to keep his name out of the spotlight.

In response, Thompson asked a judge for an emergency gag order that would prevent Nichols from being able to speak publicly about the case. He admitted that he slept with Nichols, but denied fathering her son, who was born on Dec. 1.

Because this paternity story has lived rent-free in my head for the past month, I have just a few questions. Mostly... how can Thompson admit to sleeping with Nichols approximately one pregnancy-length before the birth of her child, yet refuse to agree that he could possibly be the father? How is Kardashian holding up? Did he issue such a public apology because she blocked his number?

Whatever is happening here, here’s to hoping Thompson and Nichols are able to raise their son together in peace.