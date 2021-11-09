The dating rumors around Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian took a lot of people by surprise, and that’s probably due to their less-than-romantic body language on Saturday Night Live. When Kardashian hosted the show on Oct. 7, her chemistry with Tyler Cameron was what really got people talking —not her skit with Davidson. Even though Kardashian and Davidson played an iconic Disney couple, Aladdin and Jasmine, and even kissed in their scene together, there was an awkwardness in their interactions that curbed any dating rumors... until, of course, Kardashian journeyed to Staten Island to see him.

I have to wonder: Were we so blinded by the fantasy of Kim K being the next Bachelorette that we missed some obvious signs of flirtation in the Aladdin skit? According to Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charismasa, the answer’s no. If there were any hints of the romantic speculation to come, they were very minor. Plus, according to her expertise, I wasn’t wrong in picking up some awkward vibes between the two of them.

Davidson And Kardashian Aren’t Relaxed Together

According to Wood, the staging of the actors in the skit is actually contributing to the uncomfortable tension. Here’s what she means: Davidson is set behind Kardashian, so she has to face away from the camera to turn towards him for her lines. It’s an odd setup, especially considering Kardashian was starring as the host of the show and needed to constantly turn away from Davidson to read her cue cards. The technical term for this is “upstaging.” And per Wood, it makes Davidson and Kardashian “look unnatural and awkward” with each other.

Kardashian’s nerves were also palpable in the scene. Though she’s used to being in front of the camera, SNL is very different than Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and Kardashian’s body language reveals some unease with her role. Wood explains that she looks “frozen,” like she’s “posing for a still photo shoot.”

Put these two factors together, and it makes the two of them look downright uncomfortable around each other. It’s no wonder people are doubting the dating rumors.

There Was A Pause Before Their Kiss

Youtube/SNL

There’s a good chance that we saw one of Davidson and Kardashian’s first kisses in this skit. (I’m guessing that their kiss during rehearsal might have been the first.) And according to Wood, the kiss looks unpracticed — like they still weren’t sure of each other.

She explains, “[Davidson] waits a beat before he kisses her,” which is unusual in a relationship. For couples, it’s more typical to “leap into a kiss rather than wait,” Wood adds.

Whether or not Davidson was crushing on Kardashian at the time and had some pre-kiss jitters is still unclear. There’s always a chance he was just playing into his character. ICMYI, the premise of the skit is Aladdin (Davidson) being worried about not being able to, ahem, satisfy Jasmine (Kardashian) physically.

And they played their roles to a T. According to Wood, Kardashian’s body language was more “confident,” while Davidson’s read more like, “I’m worried I’m not good enough for you.”

They’re Holding Onto Each Other

Youtube/SNL

For the most part, Davidson and Kardashian’s body language in their skit hints at a lack of close connection. From their staging to their kiss, they seem tense and unsure of each other. Still, their tight handhold shows that they’re relying on each other to get through this nerve-racking moment.

Wood explains, “Their handclasp seems out of context with the rest of their body language. They are holding on tight, and it’s not relaxed for either for them.”

At this point, I feel obligated to remind you that this isn’t the only time Kardashian and Davidson have held each other’s hands. On Oct. 29, they went to Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California and held hands on a rollercoaster. One tight handclasp might be a coincidence, but two seem like a (very adorable) pattern.

There you have it: Kete’s SNL body language was full of nerves and awkwardness. And if that doesn’t scream, “We both have crushes on each other and don’t know how to act in public,” to you, then IDK what will.