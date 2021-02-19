You saw this heartbreaking news coming. Kim Kardashian West reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Feb. 19. Page Six also confirmed the reported split, claiming Kim's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed the papers the same day the news broke. TMZ reported the documents do not list a date of separation, though Kim and Kanye's marital troubles have been highly public for months. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kim and Kanye's reps for comment about their reported divorce but did not hear back.

Sources apparently told TMZ "it's as amicable as a divorce can be." TMZ claims Kim has requested joint custody of their four kids. TMZ's report says, "Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Kanye is fine with the joint custody arrangement, and we're told both Kim and Ye are committed to co-parenting together."

It sounds like the split is going fairly smoothly. "There's a prenup and we're told neither party is contesting it," TMZ reported. "In fact, our sources say they are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement."

On Jan. 5, Page Six broke the news that "divorce was imminent" for the reality star and rapper. At the time, the publication reported Kim had hired a divorce lawyer, was no longer wearing her wedding ring, and that Kanye did not spend the holidays with Kim or their children.

According to TMZ's report, also on Jan. 5, Kimye's marriage has reportedly been in "deep trouble" since the second half of 2020, and they had been in counseling together. The rift between the Skims founder and the Yeezy designer had reportedly been growing for months. In July 2020, Kanye tweeted highly personal details about his family, including his desire to divorce Kim. In response, Kim released a statement about Kanye's bipolar disorder, noting that he refuses treatment. The following month, he and Kim took a vacation to the Dominican Republic, reportedly in hopes of mending their marriage.

In December 2020, a source reportedly claimed to People that Kim and Kanye "very much live separate lives ... Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his ... Their lives don't overlap much."

Kim and Kanye were longtime friends before their relationship turned romantic in 2012. They tied the knot in Italy in 2014 and share children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.