Are Kim & Kanye Divorcing? Their Marriage Is Reportedly "In Deep Trouble"

It's a sad day for the Kardashian-West family. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly divorcing, according to Page Six. On Jan. 5, a source reportedly claimed "divorce is imminent," as Kim has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. Kanye reportedly spent the holidays at his Wyoming ranch instead of with his wife and children in Lake Tahoe, and Kim has reportedly been spotted without her wedding ring.

TMZ reports Kimye's marriage has been in "deep trouble" since the second half of 2020, and that the couple has been in counseling. The publication also reports that while they haven't "given up," their reported sources claim fans shouldn't "bet against" divorce. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Kim and Kanye for confirmation on these reports, but did not hear back in time for publication.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source claimed to Page Six.

In December 2020, a source reportedly claimed to People that Kim and Kanye "very much live separate lives ... Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his ... Their lives don't overlap much."

Kim is currently studying to be a lawyer and is involved in social justice advocacy. In December, she encouraged President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Brandon Bernard, who was convicted of murder as a teenager in 2000. He was executed by the federal government on Dec. 11.

Meanwhile, Kanye has kept a relatively low profile since July, when he launched his failed presidential campaign and tweeted highly personal details about his family, including his desire to divorce Kim. That same month, Kim released a statement about her husband's bipolar disorder and shared the difficulty of getting mental health treatment for a person who does not want to be treated. The couple took a vacation to the Dominican Republic in August, reportedly in hopes of mending their marriage.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their relationship made headlines again in May 2018, when Kanye sparked controversy by asserting slavery was "a choice" during an appearance on TMZ Live. A month later, the rapper told The New York Times he was worried Kim would leave him due to his controversial comments. "There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, 'Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?'" he said. "So that was a real conversation."

Instead, Kim stood by her husband and claimed Kanye's words were taken out of context. "I always know what Kanye's intentions are and what he's trying to say," she told Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "but I also know that they're gonna write a headline and people are going to assume that that's exactly what you meant."

In 2016, Us Weekly reported Kim and Kanye’s marriage initially began to strain following Kim’s Paris robbery in October of that year. A source reportedly told the publication the ordeal “left West [Kanye] paranoid and ‘completely freaked out.’” In November 2016, Kanye was hospitalized for “extreme exhaustion” after he reportedly didn’t sleep for a week and began acting “paranoid and psychotic” at his trainer’s house in L.A. Kim reportedly remained at his bedside throughout and, according to a source, felt “relieved” he was getting help. “She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage,” the source reportedly claimed.

The reality star and rapper were longtime friends before they began dating in 2012. They got married in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2014 and share four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.