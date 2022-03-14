The Kardashians Trailer Is Finally Here, & Yes, Pete & Kanye Are Mentioned

The drama between Kanye “Ye” West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson will continue on Hulu. After months of news stories surrounding Kim’s personal life, the star and her famous family are returning to TV on April 14, and the first full-length trailer for The Kardashians has arrived.

Just weeks before its premiere, the streaming platform dropped the trailer on YouTube. On March 14, Kim tweeted the video, and let me tell you, it’s a lot. In addition to her ongoing fallout with her now ex-husband Ye, the trailer teases a burgeoning relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

But Kim isn’t the only KarJenner dealing with changes in their life. As the trailer shows, the family is growing again with at least one baby on the way (Kylie Jenner’s second child), as well as Kourtney’s new fiancé (blink-182 drummer Travis Barker). It’ll be good to have KarJenners back on our TVs soon. Here’s what to expect from the famous family when they return to the small screen.

When will The Kardashians premiere on Hulu?

The Kardashians will begin streaming on Hulu on April 14.

Is there a trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians?

Hulu dropped the first full-length trailer for The Kardashians on March 14, and you can watch it below.

What is The Kardashians about?

The family, of course. As the trailer shows, the Hulu series is picking up right where their E! show ended.

The two-minute-long video begins with Kourtney saying, “Life without cameras was a big change for us.” This is a reference to the family’s (very) brief time away from reality TV after Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended in June last year. (Truthfully, are you ever really away from the cameras if multiple family members rank among the most-followed people on Instagram?)

Still, Kendall teases in the trailer, “I think it’s time to see a whole new side of the family.” This is followed by glimpses at just how much the sisters’ lives have changed since the finale of KUWTK, proving there’s more to the story than what they’ve shared on social media these past few months.

First of all, Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, and the makeup mogul admits that her second pregnancy “is really public this time.” Meanwhile, Khloé and her on-again, off-again, boyfriend Tristan Thompson tell cameras their relationship is “complicated” and building “trust takes time.” This could be a reference to the NBA player’s past cheating scandals.

As for Kourtney, she and Barker open up about the possibility of having their first child together.

Who is part of The Kardashians cast?

Sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as their mother, Kris, are confirmed to star in The Kardashians. Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, who’s the father of her three children, will also appear in the show, as well as Barker, who proposed to Kourtney in October.

Of course, the big question is whether or not Ye and Davidson will appear in the new series. The trailer certainly addresses their influences on the family.

“It is really hard with Kanye,” Kim reveals in the trailer. “He told me my career is over.” Earlier this month, Kim was declared legally single. Last week, she made her relationship with Davidson official on Instagram, while Ye has been criticizing the comedian on social media and in his music.

Unsurprisingly, Davidson is also mentioned in The Kardashians trailer. “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming,” Kris says before a scene shows Kim smiling while texting during a testimonial. “Who are you texting, Kim?” someone asks. “Does his name rhyme with feet?”

Kim lets out the cutest giggle. Neither Davidson nor Ye appear to have filmed any scenes in the trailer. So, of course, I’ll be tuning in to see if they make a surprise appearance on the show.