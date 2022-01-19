Pete Davidson can turn pretty much any scenario — even the most tragic parts of his childhood — into a joke, and it seems like Kanye “Ye” West is learning about that particular talent the hard way. ICYMI, in his new song, “Eazy,” West opted to shade Davidson. He rapped, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” Though not everyone would appreciate the explicit threat in those words, the comedian is opting to find humor in the situation, and Davidson’s reaction to West’s lyrics is as on-brand as you’d imagine. (Congrats to his publicist!)

On Jan. 14, West released the song, and four days later, the threat still hadn’t hit home for Davidson. To be fair though, Davidson already has some practice in handling West’s public barbs. This is hardly the first time that West has referenced Davidson in a less than flattering light. Once, the rapper even claimed that security wouldn’t let him into Kardashian’s house with his kids because the comedian was there. (According to sources, Davidson was reportedly not there and has not met Kardashian’s kids yet.)

On Jan. 18, a source told Page Six just how unbothered Davidson is about West’s lyrics. “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” they explained. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama] is hilarious. He loves it.” Another source told the outlet, “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

But a good sense of humor is not the only thing keeping Davidson in good spirits. Despite West’s best efforts to show disapproval of Kardashian’s new romance, “[t]he whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” an insider explained. Sorry, Ye.

“Kim and Pete can talk to each other about what is going on,” the source added. “It’s nice to have someone to share concerns with.”

Turns out threatening your ex’s new boyfriend via song will not, in fact, make them run back to you.