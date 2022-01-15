Kanye Fully Dissed Pete Davidson In His New Song

It’s no secret that Kanye “Ye” West doesn’t shy away from addressing all his public drama in his music. And that is exactly what happened on Jan. 14 when the rapper dropped his new song “Eazy,” which featured fellow artist The Game. Ye got really candid about all the buzzy relationship drama currently surrounding him, most notably his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Pete Davidson. And it wouldn’t be Kanye song without him mentioning his four kids and, oh yeah, his budding relationship with Julia Fox. Yes, this is all in the same song. But what everyone’s really talking about is Kanye West’s “Eazy” lyrics that diss Pete Davidson.

Over halfway into the surprise song, West sings about his 2002 near-death car crash which inspired him to pursue a solo career. However, right after mentioning that life-changing moment, West rapped that his new purpose is to beat up Kardashian’s new BF: “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The lyric was quickly followed by West singing about his new relationship with Julia Fox. He sang, “And my new bad b*tch, I know Illuminati Mad/This that new-minati b*tch/This that two buggati rich.”

West and Uncut Gems actress Fox first met New Year’s Eve weekend, to which Fox said they had “an instant connection,” per Interview Magazine. The two have been on a slew of dates since. From dates in Miami to NYC, where Ye planned a photoshoot within the restaurant for Fox, things between the pair have “been so organic.” Meanwhile, Kardashian has been growing closer with Davidson since they were first rumored to begin dating in late October of 2021.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 and she and West have had a bit of a rocky road since. Ye had previously referred to their marriage as the “best collab since Taco Bell and KFC,” and his new song “Eazy” expressed they were “Havin’ the best divorce ever/If we go to court, we’ll go to court together/Matter of fact, pick up your sis/We’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

However, the song also implied that Ye would be raising his kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm a little differently from Kardashian. “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids/Y’all stop taking the credit.” The new track went as far as to mention Ye’s recent purchase of the house across the street from Kardashian, “Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door.”

His house, which he explained in the song “Ain’t yo mamma’s house,” will be a place where his children would be given more responsibilities. “When you give them everything they only want more/Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores.”

You can listen to “Eazy” for yourself below.

Only time will tell how Fox and West’s relationship will continue to grow as well as Ye’s relationship with Kim K remains so complicated, but at least the fans are getting some new music out of all this mess.