Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were among the buzziest rumored couples of 2021, but not everyone wants to comment on their relationship status. On Dec. 31, 2021, Kris Jenner made a virtual appearance on CNN’s New Year's Eve Live, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Andy asked the 66-year-old about her daughter's rumored relationship, but Kris was able to dodge to question thanks to some help from her granddaughter, Stormi Webster. Honestly, Kris Jenner’s update on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was so coy.

Andy, who previously interviewed the family for E!’s KUWTK reunion, asked Kris one final question during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live. “Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson,” he said. “Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?”

Anderson quickly responded to his co-host, “You’re always digging, Andy,” to which Andy said, “Yes, I am.” As if right on cue, little Stormi hopped on her grandmother’s lap before Kris could answer the question. “Nice distraction,” Kris laughed. “Good timing, Stormi. Perfect. Right on cue.” Andy and Anderson laughed, then thanked Kris for her time as they knew they would not get the momager to expand on Kim and Pete.

However, one does not need to look to Kris for answers on Kim and Pete’s rumored romance. On Dec. 28, 2021, sources told People that the duo is “really cuddly” together. “They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him,” the source said. “He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Kim “doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious” for the time being. Still, Kim and Pete enjoy their time together and are “super smitten over each other.” Honestly, that tracks given Kim’s trips to Pete’s native town of Staten Island in New York.

Whatever their relationship status may be, kudos to them for keeping it private. A fun guess for the future? We just might get to see Kete in a whole new light on the Kardashian’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians, set to premiere this year.