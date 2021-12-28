The romantic update we’ve all been waiting for! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumored relationship is moving right along, according to sources. Apparently, this duo is “really cuddly” together, and Davidson has been “exactly what [Kardashian] needed after her divorce.” (He’s 6’3” and hilarious, so that checks out.) And although they haven’t been together (or rumored to be together) long — speculation first started when they were holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm on Oct. 29 — they’re already comfortable around each other.

On Dec. 28, a source claimed to People, “Kim is so into him. [They] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other.” And they reportedly don’t have the early-relationship jitters, either. The insider added, “They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him.” Love that for her.

Per the source, Davidson has helped lift Kardashian’s spirits following her split from Kanye West. “He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” the insider claimed. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.” Aww!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And although Kardashian reportedly “doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious,” that hasn’t stopped them from having a great time getting to know one another. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on Dec. 28.

“They are super smitten over each other though, that’s for sure,” the Us insider continued. TBH, that only makes sense. You’d have to be pretty into someone to make the trek from Staten Island to Calabasas on a regular basis.

Here’s hoping that Kardashian’s new next-door neighbor (um, her soon-to-be ex-husband) doesn’t get in the way of this blossoming romance! Kete forever.