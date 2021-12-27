Kanye Reportedly Bought A New Home Right Next To Kim's House

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are not only exes, they’re also apparently about to be neighbors. Yep, the “Gold Digger” rapper is reportedly moving next door to his former beau, just to he can be closer to their three kids. Commendable? Yes, but it didn’t come with a cheap price tag. New reports claim Kanye West bought a house across from Kim Kardashian for a pretty hefty sum, despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.

West is said to have dished out approximately $4.5 million to snag the house next door to his family, according to the Daily Mail and Dirt. The estate, located in Hidden Hills, is said to be directly across from the property where Kim, Saint, Chicago, and North West currently reside.

So — what’s the deal with West’s new digs? The rapper’s new house reportedly has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a guest studio as well. Oh, and it didn’t come cheap. To secure the house, he reportedly paid $421,000 over the seller’s asking price. However, it’s a pretty understandable move seeing as he has shared custody of his three kids. West’s new purchase would make it easier than ever to have impromptu play dates and dinner nights with the kids.

Barcroft Media/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Still, it sounds like West is hoping the house will be a temporary fix. He has repeatedly voiced his hopes to reconcile with Kardashian. While making an appearance at Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 24, he told the crowd he and Kardashian would fix things.

“We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” he told the crowd. “But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative.”

“When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery,” he added.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

West also spoke out about the house he has reportedly purchased. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he said. “So, when I’m out the house, I got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.”

West’s new pad may not have come cheap, but it’s so sweet to see he’s willing to shell out a pretty penny to be closer to his kids.