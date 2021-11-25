Kanye Said God Will Bring Kimye Back Together, Despite The Pete Rumors

Kanye West isn’t turning his back on his marriage to Kim Kardashian just yet. Despite the pair firmly calling it quits and filing for divorce, West wants to leave the door open for rekindling their relationship, and he sounds pretty confident it will happen. He spoke out about potentially getting back together with Kardashian in the future, and it seems the Pete Davidson dating rumors that have been circulating are no skin off his back.

West took the stage at Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 24, and delivered a speech that was personal AF from start to finish. Despite rumors Kardashian is now dating Davidson, Ye seemed focused on fixing their strained relationship.

“We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” he told the crowd. “But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative.”

He went on to blame reality TV for falsely portraying their family life. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family. I am the priest of my home,” West said.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

West made it clear he is willing to do whatever it takes to make things right again with his marriage and kids. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he said. “So, when I’m out the house, I got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation. I’m trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible.”

The rapper went on to say he hopes his marriage can be an example for others who have experienced separation to come together.

“When the kingdom, when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery,” he added.

Will/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked after they were spotted holding hands at a California theme park. And while some have chalked their romance up to a publicity stunt, only time will tell who will hold Kardashian’s heart for the long haul.