Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox have been on quite a romantic roll lately. They kicked off the new year with a slew of dinner dates (literally, though — they’d been on three dates in two cities by Jan. 4), and even Kim Kardashian reportedly wishes the new couple nothing but “positive vibes.” (Same.) But what do the constellations have to say about this budding relationship? Clearly they have similar tastes in restaurants — having visited Carbone (every celeb’s favorite Italian spot) twice in a row — but are Ye and Julia astrologically compatible? Let’s find out.

Born on Feb. 2, 1990, Julia is an Aquarius — an air sign known for its sensitive and quirky personality. Ye, on the other hand, was born on June 8, 1977, making him Gemini — another air sign known for being quite mercurial, represented by a pair of celestial twins.

“This is a relationship based on intellectual connection, freedom, and fun,” Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, previously told Bustle. “Gemini is easily bored, and loves the mental stimulation and out-of-the-box behaviors of the Aquarian. The Aquarius, who also gets bored easily, needs a partner who listens to new ideas and intellectual pursuits. This relationship will be fun and unpredictable.”

Fun and unpredictable, you say? We’re here for it.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia seems to be here for it, too, having opened up about her compatibility with Ye on the Jan. 13 episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Nicki Tanesh. “There are no labels,” she shared with her co-host. “None of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”

“What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality,” Julia added. “Anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that. He’s such a doer. He’s like, ‘Let’s do it now! Don’t wait.'“

Julia is also a self-described “renaissance woman,” known for transforming her own ideas into action. “I feel like when you're a creative, you can express that through so many mediums,” she told Paper in 2019. “Acting just happens to be what it is right now, but it's been fashion, it's been art, it's been photography, it's been writing, it's been directing. If you have it in you, it's gonna come out with whatever someone puts in front of you.”

While Ye has yet to comment publicly on his connection with Julia, he has openly embraced his Gemini identity in the past.

“I’d be biased to think that the community of Geminis is the most consistently in tune with what their spirit is telling them to do or why they have breath in their lungs,” he told Steve McQueen in Interview back in 2014. “But I do think that creative Geminis — Tupac, Biggie, Prince, Miles Davis, all being Geminis — have, throughout history, been really in tune with those things.”

In the same interview, Ye went on to say, “I want the power to create what is in my mind. That’s my dream. I want to be able to have a thought or an idea and bring it into reality.” It’s a true encapsulation of the traits Julia said make her most excited about Ye, and further evidence that their relationship is likely rooted in intellectual connection (and a whole lot of creativity).

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In sum, Ye and Julia seem to be on the exact same page right now — literally and astrologically. We can’t wait to see what else comes out of this relationship, creatively or otherwise.