Just about everyone on the internet has an opinion about Kanye “Ye” West’s new relationship with Julia Fox — including, apparently, Kim Kardashian. She’s reportedly “happy to see [Ye] out smiling again, and only wants to see him end up with a good person — something that’s up to [Ye] to figure out — and not for [her] to judge,” a source claimed to TMZ on Jan. 11. How very chill!

The same source claimed Kim has “fully moved on from her romantic relationship with [Ye]” and wants nothing but “positive vibes” for her ex. (The SKIMS founder filed for divorce in February 2021, but their divorce proceedings have not yet been finalized.)

Here’s where things get really interesting: Two weeks prior to Julia and Ye (JuliYe?) meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve, she actually talked about Keeping Up with the Kardashians on her podcast Forbidden Fruits. “I’ve been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in, like, 2007, when watching it was embarrassing,” she said, describing herself as a “die-hard, O.G.” fan. “I, like, wanted them to be my family,” she added. Talk about manifesting what you want — her wish just might come true.

Per TMZ’s source, Kim reportedly “believes the fact Julia’s a huge fan of the Kardashian family could be a good sign of things to come in co-parenting with [Ye].” In other words, the source claimed, “in Kim’s eyes, the fact Julia admires her is a good thing.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

So, maybe this new romance could work out for everyone involved. On Jan. 10, JulieYe had dinner at Craig’s, a Los Angeles hotspot, with former NFL star Antonio Brown, capping off 11 days of romance that has (so far!) included a New Year’s Eve celebration, dinner at the restaurant Makoto Bal Harbour in Miami, dinner at the restaurant Carbone in Miami, dinner at Carbone’s New York City location, a Broadway show, a photoshoot, a tell-all blog post for Interview magazine, and several adoring Instagram Stories between the two lovebirds.

Could co-parenting possibly come next?