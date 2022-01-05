Kanye West & Julia Fox Have Had 3 Dates This Week & It's Only Wednesday

If you’ve been hoping for a Kimye reunion in the new year, you may want to take a seat. Rumor has it, Kanye West — now known simply as “Ye” — is dating Uncut Gems’ actor Julia Fox, and those rumors just gained some credibility. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the two were spotted seeing Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play with a few friends in New York, before heading to dinner at Carbone, an Italian restaurant celebs can’t get enough of. This marks their third dinner date in a week, following outings to Carbone’s Miami location on Jan. 1 and Miami’s Makoto Bal Harbour on Jan. 2.

Are they dating? Friends? Simply wild about Carbone’s famous spicy rigatoni? Who can say. But West and Fox’s outing in NYC might be less straightforward than it initially looks.

On Jan. 3, Page Six said West’s “personal life is getting rather foxy,” reporting that he and Fox were officially an item. Their source shared that, “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely… They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Buuut... one source told TMZ it’s “nothing serious,” and even Fox herself said there might not be another date. Still, I find it hard to believe that anyone would spend nearly three nights in a row with someone they weren’t seriously into. Right?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

So, where does this leave West’s ex, Kim Kardashian? Goodness knows. Perhaps on a rooftop in Staten Island with SNL’s Pete Davidson?

Kardashian — who started the back-to-back date night trend with Davidson in the fall of 2021 — has yet to comment on her ex-husband’s latest escapades, and she’s reportedly quite loved up with her comedian. On Dec. 28, a source told People, “Kim is so into [Pete]. [They] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other… They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him.”

Which begs the question: Could West’s date nights with Fox just be a ploy to make Kardashian — whom he’d publicly asked to “run right back” to him in December — jealous? Or is he genuinely into Fox?

Only time will tell.